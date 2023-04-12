Punk Legends The Dead Milkmen Announce New Album Quaker City Quiet Pills for June 2023 Release and Shares New Single “Grandpa’s Not A Racist (He Just Voted For One)”

Home News Dita Dimone April 12th, 2023 - 10:07 PM

After a grueling nine-year wait, the iconic Philadelphia punk band, The Dead Milkmen, announces the arrival of their upcoming album, “Quaker City Quiet Pills,” to be released on June 9th by The Giving Groove. Accompanying the launch is their first single, “Grandpa’s Not A Racist (He Just Voted For One),”. A ruthless, melodically-appealing first track, it ridicules the mind-boggling attempts of defending a grandparent who voted for Trump.

“Quaker City Quiet Pills” are driven by the familiar combination of punchy punk melodies, lighthearted humor, and sharp social commentaries which has characterized the band’s influence on the punk scene for the past four decades. With all four members engaged in the songwriting process, the resulting sound is as diverse and eccentric as ever. Tracks range from “Philadelphia Femdom” a BDSM-inspired number, to “The New York Guide to Art” a humorous jazzy parody, to “Astral Dad”, a creative piece that arose after Rodney Anonymous challenged Joe to write a song about astral projection. Lead vocalist/keyboardist Rodney also adds some of his wildest work to date. His tongue-in-cheek number “How Do You Even Manage to Exist” criticizes indecisive take-out customers (“I’m poking fun at myself – I get mad at everything,” he quips). In “Hen’s Teeth and Goofa Dust” he supplies components for an invocation (“If someone is working a spell in the future, that should do it,” he muses). Lastly, he acts out the part of a morally corrupted white supremacist in “We Are (Clearly Not) the Master Race”.

