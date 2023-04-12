Posthumous Kenny Rogers Announces New Album Life Is Like A Song for June 2023 Release; Album Will Feature Unreleased Songs & Rarities

Home News Dita Dimone April 12th, 2023 - 11:21 PM

“Life Is LikeA Song,” a stunning and emotional new album featuring previously unreleased gems and coveted rarities performed by the legendary Kenny Rogers, will be released on June 2nd via UMe, telling the story of love, life, loss, and faith between Rogers and his family. The collection, which includes songs from Rogers’ archives that were very personal to him, will be available on CD, vinyl, and digitally. Rogers’ first non-Christmas studio album in ten years, and the only non-compilation/non-reissued full-length album released on vinyl since 1991.

Wanda Rogers, the late Country Music Hall of Famer’s widow, curated and executive produced Life Is Like A Song, which includes eight previously unreleased recordings from 2008 to 2011.

Rogers’ versatility is demonstrated through a range of original songs and covers, such as his long-awaited duet with Dolly Parton, “Tell Me That You Love Me,” and iconic interpretations of Lionel Richie’s “Goodbye” and Eric Clapton’s “Wonderful Tonight.” Two bonus tracks are included in the digital deluxe edition: “Say Yes to Heaven,” an original by Buddy Hyatt, and a cover of the Mack Gordon/Henry Warren standard “At Last,” made popular by Etta James

Wanda Rogers declared, “I think the record is fantastic and it will make Kenny so proud.” These songs serve as a stunning reminder of his devotion to the “feelings a song can compel.”

Rogers’ 60-year legacy includes more than 120 hit singles and nearly 40 studio albums. Rogers is the original cross-over artist who reached success across multiple genres. It’s no surprise that he is one of the best-selling artists of all time with worldwide sales topping 120 million.

Pre-order Life Is Like A Song here.