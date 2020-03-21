RIP: Kenny Rogers Dies At The Age Of 81 Due To Natural Causes

Home News Ashwin Chary March 21st, 2020 - 5:47 PM

Known for his great contribution to country music, Kenny Rogers, died on May 20, 2020, at the age of 81. The three-time Grammy award winner passed away peacefully at home, under the care of hospice and around his family according to a tweet released by the official Kenny Rogers Twitter account.

“Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and and surrounded by his family,” the tweet read.

The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10:25PM at the age of 81.

During his lifetime, Rogers released well over 20 full length studio albums. His first album, Love Lifted Me, was released in June of 1976, via United Artists, and featured 10 tracks. Rogers was featured in the album, 10: Great Songs: 20th Century Masters: The Millennium Collection, which featured 10 songs, and was a compilation of all the greatest songs of the 20th Century.

In 2013, Rogers was inducted to the Country music Hall of Fame for his distinctive husky voice. His contribution to the musical genre was unparalleled, as he is a six-time Country Music Awards winner.

“Country Music has lost the great Kenny Rogers, who has forever left a mark on Country Music’s history,” said the Country Music Association in a statement.

Rogers’ family looks forward to celebrating the life of the late country music legend. They plan to celebrate his life with friends and fans at a later date.