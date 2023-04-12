Cloud Nothings and Wavves Announces Summer 2023 Co-headlining Tour Dates

Home News Dita Dimone April 12th, 2023 - 5:04 AM

Photo Credit Raymond Flotat

Cloud Nothings and Wavves are joining forces for an exciting co-headlining North American tour this summer! The tour will kick off on June 8th in Minneapolis and will cover over 20 cities across the globe. Fans can purchase tickets starting this Friday, April 14th, at noon EST.

This tour marks the first official joint tour for the two acts, who have previously shared stages and even released a collaborative LP titled No Life For Me in 2015. Cloud Nothings recently completed a successful fall tour in 2022 in celebration of the 10th anniversary of their critically acclaimed album, Attack on Memory. Meanwhile, Wavves’ last North American tour took place in 2021 for their record Hideaway, which was released under Fat Possum Records.

Hailing from Cleveland, Ohio, Cloud Nothings is a U.S. based indie rock band established by vocalist and guitarist Dylan Baldi. Baldi was only 18 when he released his first album under the name Cloud Nothings. The album, which was self-titled, was created in his parents’ basement. The album received positive reviews from critics, which encouraged Baldi to continue creating music.

In 2010, Baldi released his second album, “Turning On,” which gained the attention of indie rock fans. The album featured a more polished sound than his previous work, which helped the band gain a larger following. In 2011, Cloud Nothings signed with Carpark Records and released their third album, “Attack on Memory.” The album was a critical success and was named one of the best albums of the year by various music publications.

Since then, Cloud Nothings, now comprised of Baldi, drummer Jayson Gerycz, bassist Noah Depew, and guitarist Chris Brown has released several more albums. Those albums include “Here and Nowhere Else,” “Life Without Sound,” and “The Black Hole Understands.”

Cloud Nothings’ music is a unique blend of punk, grunge, and indie rock. The band’s sound is characterized by distorted guitars, pounding drums, and Baldi’s raw vocals. The music is often described as energetic, emotional, and authentic.

One of the things that sets Cloud Nothings apart from other indie rock bands is their ability to create music that is both melodic and aggressive. The band’s music can be both catchy and chaotic, which has delivered them gain a loyal and diverse fanbase.

Wavves is an American rock band that was formed in San Diego, California in 2008. The band was started by singer-songwriter Nathan Williams, who was just 22 years old at the time. Williams had previously released music under his own name but decided to start a band with a more distinct sound. The original lineup of Wavves consisted of Williams on vocals and guitar, Ryan Ulsh on drums, and Zach Hill on bass.

Wavves gained attention with their self-titled debut album, which was released in 2008. The album was recorded in Williams’ bedroom, giving it a lo-fi sound that became a hallmark of the band’s early music. Wavves quickly gained a following through their energetic live performances and catchy, punk-infused songs. The band’s popularity grew with the release of their second album, “Wavvves,” in 2009 ad has continued gaining notoriety since then.

Wavves’ musical style is difficult to pin down, as the band draws from a variety of genres and influences. At its core, Wavves’ music is characterized by catchy hooks, driving rhythms, and lyrics that often deal with themes of alienation, anxiety, and boredom.

One of the biggest influences on Wavves’ sound is punk rock, particularly the lo-fi, DIY ethos of bands like The Ramones and The Misfits. The band has also cited surf rock, garage rock, and pop punk as influences. In addition to these genres, Wavves’ music has been compared to acts like The Beach Boys, Nirvana, and The Strokes.

Get your tickets now and experience the magic of Cloud Nothings and Wavves, two of the hottest acts in indie rock today.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

+ = Wavves only

* = Cloud Nothings Only

6/1 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall +

6/2 – Vancouver, BCC @ Rickshaw Theatre +

6/3 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile +

6/8 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fine Line

6/9 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

6/10 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

6/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

6/13 – Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room

6/14 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix

6/16 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

6/17 – New York, NY @ LPR

6/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

6/20 – Washington D.C. @ Union Stage

6/21 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

6/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade – Heaven

6/24 – Nashville, TN @ Eastside Bowl

6/26 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

6/27 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

6/29 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister

6/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

7/1 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

7/2 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory OC

7/3 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

7/5 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

7/6 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

7/8 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court *

7/9 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater *

7/11 – Kansas City, KS @ The Rino *