Public Image Ltd. Try for Eurovision 2023 with New Single “Hawaii”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 9th, 2023 - 6:44 PM

Photo Credit: David Uzzardi

Today Public Image Ltd. are set to take part in a competition to represent Ireland at the 67 annual Eurovision Song Contest. At the event there will be a personal piece of songwriting and artwork from band member John Lydon called “Hawaii.”

The song is a love letter to Lydon‘s wife of Nora, who is living with Alzheimer’s. This number is a personal love song that some people can find themselves relating to. Also the instrumentation on “Hawaii” gives an insight of Lydon reflecting on the lifetime he has shared with Nora while living in Hawaii.

This is a powerful ditty which Lydon keeps close to his heart. “It is dedicated to everyone going through tough times on the journey of life, with the person they care for the most,” says Lydon. “It’s also a message of hope that ultimately love conquers all.”

The 67 annual Eurovision Song Contest will take place from 9:30pm GMT (4:30p ET/1:30p PT) on Friday, February 3, on Ireland’s The Late Late Show. Click here to watch the livestream on the day of the contest.

“Hawaii” is available on all digital platforms today and it will be released on limited edition 7” vinyl later this year.

Photo Credit: David Uzzardi