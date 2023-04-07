mxdwn PREMIERE: Crocodiles Brings Back The Past in Video for Title Track “Upside Down In Heaven”

San Diego-based infectious pop duo Crocodiles led by Brandon Welchez and Charles Rowell are celebrating the release of their new album Upside Down In Heaven with the release of their title track of the same name. So get ready to be pumped up for a non-stop dance party that will leave listeners wanting more for “Upside Down In Heaven” and of course the Crocodiles themselves and their new album out now.
Exclusively premiering with mxdwn Music, “Upside Down In Heaven,” is an infectious beat with fast drumming and enticing guitar riffs that fans won’t be able to get enough out. The music video is something else though. The video starts up with an old Pizza Hut commercial and then goes to one of those infamous television Church services that try to get you to repent your sins. Crocodiles do a bang-up job of mocking those Church services in a hilarious way upbeat way that takes viewers back to the “good ol’ days.”
“Maybe I was chasing that elusive Stiff records sound or simply trying something that would make Westerberg smile. Either way it’s pure pop for heads who appreciate lyrics and melody. It’s a little sad but triumphant and true. If you’ve ever felt like you’re a little too far from home, like you’ve chased the dream until it’s turned into a nightmare, then here’s another song burning with regret and wasted wisdom.”