Mudhoney Shares Goofy New Video for Song “Little Dogs”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 4th, 2023 - 5:23 PM

Photo credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

On April 7 rock band Mudhoney will be releasing their new album Plastic Eternity by Sub Pop. And in light of the happy news, today the band have shared the new video for their song “Little Dogs.”

Directed by Eleanor Petry, new video features various celebrity canines including Rory Russell, Coco Ho, Gary Oldman, Diane Keaton, Riley, Pickles, Yogi, and Minnie.

As a whole, the instrumentation on “Little dogs” shows who Mudhoney are as a band because each guitar riff and drum beat brings the musical vibe of rock and roll. Also the vocal performance is wonderful due to how the singer’s voice matches the happiness in the music video.

On a different note County Executive, Dow Constantine has declared April 7 to be Mudhoney Day in King County, Washington. The official proclamation highlights the band’s contributions to the Seattle music scene and beyond, crediting Mudhiney for “35 years of brilliant musical mayhem.”

On April 6 from 4-6p.m., Mudhoney’s Mark Arm and Steve Turner will also take to the ones and twos, DJing a live set at Sub Pop on the 7 in Seattle.

Also event will feature exclusive, new band merch, including a Mudhoney-branded flannel shirt, Autograph Series Reading Glasses, a Plastic Eternity T-shirt, a Plastic Eternity snapback hat and a new set of Mudhoney album cover postcards.