Diplo Announces New Country Project Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley: Chapter 2 – Swamp Savant for April 2023 Release

Diplo unveils his newfangled country project, Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley: Chapter 2 — Swamp Savant, slated for release on April 28th via Columbia. With “Wasted” featuring Kodak Black and Koe Wetzel, just released, fans eagerly anticipate the upcoming music from the multi-talented artiste.

Brimming with enthusiasm, Diplo shared, “To prepare for this new Thomas Wesley project, I went back to my father’s abode in Florida, where it all began back in the swamplands I was brought up in. I strongly believe that this is my finest work of art to date, without a shadow of a doubt.”

Swamp Savant is Diplo’s second opus as Thomas Wesley, hailing from Tupelo, Mississippi, and bred in Daytona, Florida. The album succeeds 2020’s Gold-certified Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil, replete with six times Platinum hit single “Heartless” featuring Morgan Wallen and Gold-certified tunes “Dance With Me” with Thomas Rhett and Young Thug, and “Lonely” with Jonas Brothers.

This month, Diplo returns to Stagecoach for the third time, regaling fans with his “Late Night in Palomino” festival finale, together with curating his own stage, Diplo’s HonkyTonk, where sets from Dylan Francis, Girl Talk, Lost Frequencies, and other musical talents will take center stage. Notably, Diplo has also scheduled an exceptional Thomas Wesley concert on May 10th at Nashville’s Wildhorse Saloon to showcase his latest masterpiece.