Venom Releasing 8-Tape Box With First Full-Length Albums And Recordings From ’79-‘86

Today heavy metal band Venom have announced they will be releasing an official 8-tape box which consists of the band’s first full length albums and other recordings from the period of 1979-1986. Venom will be housing the materials in a heavy and luxurious black leather case-wrapped box with silver hot stamped printing.

This box is strictly limited to 1,000 handnumbered copies and includes:

Tape 1: Welcome to Hell

Tape 2: Black Metal

Tape 3: At War with Satan

Tape 4: Possessed

Tape 5: Eine kleine Nachtmusik

Tape 6: Sons of Satan: Rare and Unreleased

Tape 7: Black, Metal & Beyond I (Singles and EP’s)

Tape 8: Black, Metal & Beyond II (Singles and EP’s)

Also next to the 8 tapes the box will include a massive hardcover-book with many unseen pictures and tons of new liner notes and interviews, pendant with chain, four regular patches, shaped backpatch, flag, six posters and a numbered certificate.

All of the tapes in the regular box (223-1000) will be black. The Die Hard version (first 222 boxes) will include an exclusive longsleeve (Gildan Ultra Cotton) which is only available with this box-set and only in the DSR shop, a numbered and signed (by Cronos himself) certificate and colored tapes.

Orders can be done at https://darknessshallrise.de