Taylor Swift Shares New Acoustic Version of “Lavender Haze”

In the midst of releasing a new album and touring around on her Eras Tour, Taylor Swift releases an acoustic version of her song “Lavender Haze”. The original song comes from her recently released album Midnights. The accompanying video for the single got a lot of attention and has been described as “cinematic” and “beautiful”.

While the original song is centered around distorted backing vocals and an electronic drum beat, the acoustic version takes a different turn. The song features a guitar strumming along to Swift’s vocals. The light drum beat and strings that linger throughout the song is reminiscent of a night at a local cafe.

Along with a soothing new release, Swift has earned herself a major prize from the city of Arlington. Taylor Swift was presented the key to the city of Arlington this past weekend. The city hall will be lit in red and the road in front of AT&T stadium has been temporarily deemed “Taylor Swift Way”. Along with all of the love from Arlington, they have also labeled this weekend as “Taylor Swift Weekend”. Besides all the love from Arlington, Swift is also getting love for her acoustic song with 417k views on YouTube.