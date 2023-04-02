Scowl Takes Back The Power in Video for “Psychic Dance Routine”

The breakout band Scowl has been releasing captivating new music. In their recent release Psychic Dance Routine, the five track EP channels a female leading indie rock sound. From their recent EP, the title track “Psychic Dance Routine” was accompanied with a music video.

The video sees lead singer, Kat Moss, in glittering pink boots and a dazzling blue bodysuit. The video showcases the singer through a red hue as she dances in a dance studio. Her movements are hypnotic and also crazed. As the video progresses, things start to become more disorienting. The shots of Moss dancing twitch and images of people in masks cut in and out. Then as the mania seems to overflow, Moss runs out of the red expanse and down a hallway. The last we see is our main character panting in a corner, before we are haunted by the red dance studio.

Moss describes the video as a reflection on the lyrics, she notes that “nobody can corner me into their perception of who I am”. The song comments on how women are viewed by people and burgers listeners not to hold any preconceived perceptions of who she is. In a world that doesn’t always takes female artists seriously, Moss wants people to allow her “to be the earnest and vulnerable person I truly am.”