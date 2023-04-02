Marshall Amplification Announces Partnership With Zoom Industries

Home News Roy Lott April 2nd, 2023 - 1:32 PM

British guitar amp manufacturer Marshall Amps is being acquired by Zound Industries, the Swedish company that has previously licensed the Marshall brand for its headphones and speakers.

The deal brings one of Sweden’s most successful and profitable growth companies to come together to build the most exciting audio tech powerhouse. The deal includes all of Marshall Amplification’s brands and subsidiaries, including Natal Drums, Marshall Records and Marshall Live Agency.

Henri de Bodinat, chairman of Zound Industries (and of the new Marshall Group) issued a statement about the exciting new venture.”With this game-changing deal, Marshall Group will become the main challenger in our industry and the most exciting alternative to traditional players, bringing even greater innovation and value to clients, employees, and investors alike.”

Terry Marshall also commented, saying “Since my father and I created the original Marshall amp back in 1962, we have always looked for ways to deliver the pioneering Marshall sound to music lovers of all backgrounds and music tastes across the world — and I’m confident that the Marshall Group will elevate this mission and spur the love for the Marshall brand.” Victoria Marshall then adds, “With Marshall Group, the potential to further impact an ever-modernizing music industry is a highly genuine one. Together, we will preserve the Marshall legacy and shape the future of ‘Live Loud’. Having worked alongside my father during his later years, I know he would be excited at this direction and the potential to reach a larger worldwide audience with innovation and passion which he always had in spades.”