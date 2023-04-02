Justin K. Broadrick and Dirk Serries Announces New Project Loud As Giants and New LP Empty Homes for April 2023 Release

Justin K. Broadrick collaborates with Dirk Serries on a new project called Loud As Giants. They are set to release a new EP entitled Empty Homes on April 28th. In anticipation for their upcoming EP, the group has released the first song “Monuments”. The track starts off with a pulsing guitar and drum beat. The instrumental 12 minute and 30 second song continues to build then adds instruments that grow more distorted as the minutes pass.

Broadrick and Serries have been in the music industry for quite some time. They last collaborated on projects such as Fear Falls Burning and Final. Their rekindling is what they describe as “a trip down memory lane”. With Loud As Giants, the duo doesn’t seek to reinvent music, but instead to create music that is reminiscent of what they grew up with.

Empty Homes may be rooted in music from the past, but the themes are topical. The pandemic, the isolation, and the global nostalgia are all elements that help create the EP. “I love isolation, but only when chosen by me,” Broadrick states. He continues by saying that “homes fascinate me; the rooms we dwell in and spend our existences in, I can’t quite compute it nor articulate it, but I feel it’s all full of loss and emptiness…”

Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Empty Homes

01 “Monument

02 “Estranged”

03 “Room Three”

04 “Isolation”

The CD is available for pre-order here.