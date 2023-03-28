Candlebox Announces Summer 2023 Farewell Tour Dates

Home News Jaden Johnson March 28th, 2023 - 1:29 AM

Candlebox waves farewell celebrating 30-year anniversary with their upcoming summer tour, “The Long Goodbye Tour”, kicking off June 10th in Evansville, Indiana and ending September 23rd in Houston Texas. Before kicking off their official summer tour, Candlebox will also be making appearances in Panama City, Florida at Frank Brown Park performing with Lynyrd Skynyrd. The tour will feature a setlist in reflection of the group’s eight album catalog and will provide audiences a full retrospective of the band’s musical legacy in their three decades long career.

Along with tickets that will be going on sale March 31st, Candlebox will be offering fans the option to purchase a VIP package. This will include not only the ticket but early entry, a photo with the band, and tour merchandise, offering fans the chance to give their final goodbyes to the band. This tour celebrates the 30 years since the band’s release of their self titled debut album in 1993.

Selling over seven million albums worldwide and generating over 100 million streams for their hits such as “Far Behind” and “You”, Candlebox member, Kevin Martin announces official retirement in the statement, “I am retiring after next summer — yes, I am retiring” in an interview with 94.3 The Shark radio station. Although planning to retire, the band is working on their final studio album with producer Don Miggs set to release later this year. The group is also set to release a documentary titled, “Far Behind: The Candlebox Story”, which is currently in the works. The documentary will give more background on not only the band’s come up but will help capture the significance Candlebox has held in grunge music since their debut.

Tour Dates Below:

Jun. 10 – Evansville, IN @ Victory Theatre

Jun. 11 – Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall

Jun. 13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theater

Jun. 14 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion*

Jun. 16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Lawn at White River*

Jun. 17 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

Jun. 18 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ Sweetwater Outdoors

Jun. 21 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery @ Freedom Hill*

Jun. 22 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Jun. 23 – Dubuque, IA @ Q Casino (Outdoors)*

Jun. 24 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino*

Jun. 25 – Clear Lake, IA @ Surf Ballroom

Jun. 28 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center*

Jun. 29 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

Jun. 30 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Amphitheater*

Jul. 01 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Health Care Amphitheater*

Jul. 05 – Traverse City, MI @ National Cherry Festival*

Jul. 06 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts

Jul. 07 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center*

Jul. 08 – Grantville, PA @ Hollywood Casino*

Jul. 09 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

Jul. 13 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Casino*

Jul. 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

Jul. 15 – Costa Mesa, CA @ OC Fair*

Jul. 16 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl at the Palms Casino*

Jul. 18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theater*

Jul. 20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheater*

Jul. 21 – Fort Hall, ID @ Shoshone Bannock Casino*

Jul. 23 – Great Falls, MT @ Centene Stadium*

Jul. 25 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore*

Jul. 27 – Spokane, WA @ Northern Quest Amphitheater*

Jul. 28 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater*

Aug. 02 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

Aug. 03 – Ashland, KY @ Paramount Arts Center

Aug. 04 – Corbin, KY @ Corbin Arena*

Aug. 05 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater*

Aug. 06 – Roanoke, VA @ Dr. Pepper Park

Aug. 09 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart Amphitheater*

Aug. 11 – Southhaven, MS @ Bank Plus Amphitheater*

Aug. 12 – Sedalia, MO @ Missouri State Fair*

Aug. 13 – St. Louis, MO @ Del Mar Hall

Aug. 16 – Orange Beach, AL @ Wharf Amphitheater*

Aug. 18 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater*

Aug. 19 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank at Chastain*

Aug. 23 – New Orleans, LA @ Champions Square*

Aug. 25 – Virginia Beach, VA @ United Home Loans Amphitheater*

Aug. 26 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater*

Aug. 29 – Richmond, VA @ The National

Aug. 30 – Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheater*

Sep. 01 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Ballpark*

Sep. 02 – Charlotte, NC @ Metro Union Amphitheater*

Sep. 06 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Amphitheater*

Sep. 07 – Tulsa, OK @ River Spirit Casino

Sep. 08 – Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena*

Sep. 09 – Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater*

Sep. 13 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place*

Sep. 15 – Tampa, FL @ Florida Credit Union Amphitheater*

Sep. 16 – Boca Raton, FL @ Mizner Amphitheater*

Sep. 20 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park*

Sep. 22 – Dallas, TX @ Toyota Music Factory*