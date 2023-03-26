Hailee Steinfeld Shares Vibrant New Single “SunKissing”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 26th, 2023 - 11:16 AM

Multiplatinum pop singer, songwriter and Academy Award-nominated actress Hailee Steinfeld has returned with a beautiful new single entitled “SunKissing.”

“SunKissing” follows last years song “Coast” (feat. Anderson. Paak) and the tune has already gathered 68 million Spotify streams along with 4 million YouTube views on the music video.

Plus People, Consequence of Sound, and have hailed “SunKissing” as “a vibey, electric guitar-backed pop earworm,” and V Magazine praised how it “fulfills every PCH-driving, top-down-convertible dream.”

According to the press release Consequence of Sound, describes “SunKissing” in the following statement.

“It’s easy to tell that Steinfeld is gifted with talent, both on screen and vocally, but it’s wonderful to hear that she’s stretching her legs as a curator and arranger first and foremost. After all, sometimes pop music isn’t just about singing high and loud over dance beats — it’s about crafting an experience.

With nearly 10 billion streams to date, Steinfeld’s growing discography spans the quadruple-platinum “Starving,” double-platinum “Love Myself,” “Most Girls” and platinum “Let Me Go.”

The artist has toured with everyone from Katy Perry and Meghan Trainor to Charlie Puth. In 2020 Steinfeld captured the attention of audiences and tastemakers with the Half Written Story EP, which received applauses from Forbes, i-D, and V Magazine.