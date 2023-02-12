Ween Announces Handful Of New 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Tatiana Retamar February 12th, 2023 - 8:39 PM

Calling all Ween fans! Ween has just announced their more dates for their 2023 spring kickoff tour.

Ween is set to kick off their tour on March 16th in Las Vegas, Nevada and is set to coast along the West for the duration of the month of March. On February 10th, Ween announced on Twitter new tour dates, the band is set to rock out in the South from April 25th to April 29th. For their final dates, the band takes the stage at the 2023 Peach Music Festival in Scantron, PA from June 29th to July 2nd.

Be sure to purchase your tickets here!

Scroll below to see if Ween is set to make a stop within your city this spring!

Thu, MAR 16: Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV

Mar. 16 – 18, 2023: 3 Day Pass

Las Vegas, NV

Fri, MAR 17: Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV

Sat, MAR 18: Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV

Tue, APR 25: South Side Ballroom

Dallas, TX

Wed, APR 26: White Oak Outdoors

Houston, TX

Fri, APR 28: Orpheum Theater

New Orleans, LA

Sat, APR 29: Orpheum Theater

New Orleans, LA