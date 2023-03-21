Brendan Benson Releases Tantalizing New Music Video For “I Missed The Plane”

Home News Jaden Johnson March 21st, 2023 - 12:29 AM

Singer Brendan Benson releases black and white slideshow adventure music video to his latest track, “I Missed The Plane”, a 70s rock introspective ballad detailing the pain of letting life pass you by until all you’re left with is memories of a greater past. This song is featured as the second track on Benson’s 2022 album, Low Key, a humble 8 track length guiding listeners through a guitar-filled landscape navigating Benson’s own journey through self. The simplistic melodic tune to this specific track is accompanied by this recent visual that perfectly matches the melodramatic tone of the song.

“All my life, I’ve been searching for the right thing to say, and that’s a long time to search for the right words”, Benson opens with the familiar strums of a guitar as we see the beginning to a long, tumultuous journey. This black and white filtered slow fading slideshow takes the audience through that same feeling of aimless wandering expressed throughout the track’s theme. Evoking the feeling of isolation through as the lyrics allow listeners to project their own constant adventures back into an unchangeable past, missing their own metaphorical “planes” for a possible better future. On a brighter note, the video gives a more hopeful context to the song’s meaning because although Benson may have missed his plane, he is still able to make it to his destination in the end. Giving new meaning to the overall theme with the idea that no matter what the future will come and it just depends on you to keep moving;