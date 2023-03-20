XXXTentacions Assailants Found Guilty of First-Degree Murder

Home News Cait Stoddard March 20th, 2023 - 1:04 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com after a monthlong trial, three men have been allegedly found guilty of alleged first degree murder and alleged robbery with a deadly weapon in connection with the 2018 killing of rapper XXXTentacion.

According to apnews.com the alleged suspects Michael Boatwright, Trayvon Newsome and Dedrick Williams will allegedly receive mandatory life sentences.

Also the trial allegedly featured a testimony from the alleged fourth man, Robert Allen, who allegedly said he allegedly participated in the robbery and last year Allen allegedly plead guilty to second degree murder.

In June 2018 XXXTentacion was allegedly killed in when he was 20 years old. According to police, Boatwright and Newsome allegedly shot the rapper during a robbery and Williams allegedly drove the getaway car.

At the time of his death, XXXTentacion allegedly faced numerous legal charges which included alleged aggravated battery of a pregnant woman, alleged domestic battery by strangulation, alleged false imprisonment and alleged witness-tampering. XXXTentacion allegedly pleaded not guilty and allegedly denied the allegations.