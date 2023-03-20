Shannon Lay Shares Angelic Cover of Nick Drake’s “From The Morning”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 20th, 2023 - 3:15 PM

According to stereogum.com singer and songwriter Shannon Lay has announced she has shared her cover of Nick Drake’s tune “From The Morning.” The song can be found on Lay’s up coming LP Covers, Vol. 1, which is a follow up to the artist’s 2021 album Geist.

“From The Morning” is a song Drake’s 1972 album Pink Moon. Lay’s new cover stays true to the original version because the instrumentation brings a bittersweet sound of melody in the atmosphere. Also musician’s vocals and guitar playing gives the track a more intimate feeling while the piano notes echos in the background.

On the original version of “From The Morning” Drake’s acoustic guitar playing is the only instrument that is filling the atmosphere with lovely notes and the singer’s voice brings in more emotion to due how his voice matches the pace of the guitar playing. Both the original and cover version of “From The Morning” are captivating due to the solid performances from both artists.