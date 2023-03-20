Hardcore Fest Concertgoer In Wheelchair Stage Dives And Crowd Surfs

Home News Jaden Johnson March 20th, 2023 - 11:39 PM

In the hardcore spirit of extremity and good fun, a young woman in a wheelchair was seen crowd surfing at this year’s Life and Death Brigade Festival. The video depicts the young woman being carried to the stage by the crowd and then stage diving back into the crowd to be carried away. The festival featured famed hardcore acts such as Knocked Loose and Terror but this unique stage dive took place during Kublai Khan TX’s Saturday set on March 18th.

The footage was captured by hardcore documentarian, hate5six, showing the young woman being supported by fellow concertgoers lifting her to the stage as she points back to the crowd and the audience ensures a safe return to her original spot. An outstanding presentation of unity between the hardcore community, keeping the energy alive in a scene often stigmatized for its musical and visual intensity.

The video was later shared to twitter by hate5six along with the caption, “Hardest shit I’ve ever seen”, a once in a lifetime type of energy to be experienced reinvigorating what the hardcore genre is about. Receiving over 3,000 retweets it is clear that others feel the same way as those lucky enough to attend the show.