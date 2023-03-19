Donald Glover Shares Original Soundtrack To Amazon Prime’s ‘Swarm’

Home News Roy Lott March 19th, 2023 - 11:02 PM

Grammy, Golden Globe and Emmy award winner Donald Glover has released the original music for his latest project Swarm on Amazon Prime. The 6-track EP emits Glover’s masterful production and ear for curation. KIRBY’s rich vocals and nimble songwriting blend in true partnership with Glover, resulting in something very special that resonates throughout the thought-provoking series. Executive-produced by Glover and Michael Uzowuru and co-produced by Fam Udeorji, the project includes work by Teo Halm, Jeff Kleinman, Samuel Ivoko, Vikas and Leken, with Riley Mackin, Christopher Lloyd and Uzowuru also lending their pen.

“Kirby has such a versatile sound and songwriting ability; she was able to elevate and amplify every moment she was a part of” shared Donald Glover. “It’s been a pleasure to collaborate, to bring this story to life sonically and I couldn’t imagine what this would sound like without her involvement.”

“I fell in love with the idea of becoming the ‘Ni’jah’ character,” shared Kirby. “What would she say in this scene? What would she sound like? It was liberating to go in and write & sing without any rules. There are people who are called ‘genius’ and people who truly are. After working with Donald, Michael, Fam & Riley I truly know the difference.”

Swarm follows Dre (Dominique Fishback), an obsessed fan of the world’s biggest pop star who sets off on an unexpected cross-country journey. It also has a guest appearance from Billie Eilish in her acting debut.

SWARM EP Tracklist:

1. Something Like That feat. Kirby

2. Agatha

3. Big World feat. Kirby

4. Adventure feat. Kirby

5. Hahaha feat. Kirby

6. Sticky feat. Childish Gambino & Kirby