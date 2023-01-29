ATREYU Reveals New Single “Drowning”

Atreyu has released a new single called “Drowning”. Along with the single, a music video has just been released. The music video can be seen down below.

Looking for new ways to make attending a public pool a little worse for everyone involved? Then you will love Atreyu’s latest music video. The music video for “drowning” is unsettling, to say the least. The viewer can find themselves physically uncomfortable with the beginning of the video. “Drowning” begins with the band walking into a public pool with a Twilight-esque amount of blue filter. The video also compares to twilight as it is also a story told almost exclusively through awkward eye contact. For a group of people about to begin swimming in public, they sure are wearing a lot of eyeliner. The video does not progress much past that point. It is just a series of things that happens at the pool and how to act like a twelve-year-old boy despite being middle-aged.

In addition to the new single, Atreyu will be touring Europe starting in late January. Atreyu recently wrapped up a North American tour shortly before this new leg of the tour. Tour dates for the upcoming shows can be found below.

Watch the video below to judge the new single for yourself

