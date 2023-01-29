ATREYU Reveals New Single “Drowning”

Atreyu has released a new single called “Drowning”. Along with the single, a music video has just been released. The music video can be seen down below.
Looking for new ways to make attending a public pool a little worse for everyone involved? Then you will love Atreyu’s latest music video. The music video for “drowning” is unsettling, to say the least. The viewer can find themselves physically uncomfortable with the beginning of the video. “Drowning” begins with the band walking into a public pool with a Twilight-esque amount of blue filter. The video also compares to twilight as it is also a story told almost exclusively through awkward eye contact. For a group of people about to begin swimming in public, they sure are wearing a lot of eyeliner. The video does not progress much past that point. It is just a series of things that happens at the pool and how to act like a twelve-year-old boy despite being middle-aged.
In addition to the new single, Atreyu will be touring Europe starting in late January. Atreyu recently wrapped up a North American tour shortly before this new leg of the tour. Tour dates for the upcoming shows can be found below.
Watch the video below to judge the new single for yourself
UK + EUROPE DATES:
Jan 29 — Cologne, Germany @ Palladium Cologne
Jan 31 — Paris, France @ L’Olympia
Feb 01 — Tilburg, Netherlands @ Poppodium 013
Feb 03 — Warsaw, Poland @ Klub Stodola
Feb 04 — Hambrug, Germany @ Sporthalle Hamburg
Feb 05 — Berlin, Germany @ Verti Music Hall
Feb 08 — Munich, Germany @ Zenith
Feb 09 — Karlín, Czechia@ Forum Karlín
Feb 10 — Budapest, Hungary @ Barba Negra
Feb 11 — Zagreb, Croatia @ Tvornica Kulture
Feb 13 — Dübendorf, Switzerland @ The Hall
Feb 14 — Milan, Italy @ Alctraz
Feb 16 — Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz
Feb 17 — Madrid, Spain @ Sala Riviera
Feb 18 — Lisboa, Portugal @ Altice Arena
Feb 21 — Ramonville-St-Agne, France @ Le Bikini
Feb 22 — Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg @ Rockhal
Feb 23 — Offenbach Am Main, Germany @ Stadthalle Offenbach
Feb 26 — Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique
Feb 27 — Cambridge, UK @ Cambridge Corn Exchange
Feb 28 — Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy Bristol
Mar 01 — Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool University Mountford Hall
Mar 03 — Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ O2 City Hall Newcastle
Mar 04 — Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom
Mar 06 — Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds
Mar 07 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham
Mar 08 — Southampton, UK@ O2 Guildhall Southampton
Mar 10 — Swansea, UK @ Swansea Arena | Arena Abertawe
Mar 11 — London, UK @ Roundhouse