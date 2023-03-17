Taylor Swift Releases Four Captivating New Songs

Home News Trisha Valdez March 17th, 2023 - 5:46 PM

Taylor Swift had just shared four previously unreleased songs. Three songs are re-recorded editions of known tracks. And one song is a first-ever release, that has not been heard by anyone yet.

According to Pitchfork, “Two of the new Taylor’s version songs come from the 2012 soundtrack to The Hunger Games: Eyes Open and the Civil Wars- featuring Safe and Sound. The other re-recorded track, If This Was a Movie, was originally on the deluxe edition of Speak Now, marking Swift’s first revisitation of the album.”

All Of the Girls You Loved Before, is a slow song. It sounds like a love song about the person that came into her life. In the song she says she is grateful for all the girls that came before because that made him who he is today. This was Swift’s first-release song, a beautiful love song.

Eyes Open is one of her re-recorded songs. This song is more of a rock song, it is very catchy and a song anyone can love. Swift does an amazing job with her variety sense of music.

Safe and Sound, is a soft-spoken song and was made for the Hunger Games movie soundtrack. It is a very well-known song that most fans enjoy.

If This Was A Movie, is a self-explanatory song. She sings how things could be fixed so quickly if things were a movie. If things were a movie, he would come running back and things would perfect again.

To listen to all of Swift’s songs stream below.

For more stories about the artist click here.