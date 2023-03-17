100 Gecs Release Incendiary New Song and Video For “Dumbest Girl Alive”

Home News Trisha Valdez March 17th, 2023 - 5:13 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

New music by the duo, 100 gecs called Dumbest Girl Alive. This song is said to be on their new album 10,000 gecs.

According to Pitchfork the duo, “announced the release date for their follow-up to 2019’s 1000 gecs in December, releasing the surprise Snake Eyes EP at the same time.”

Dumbest Girl Alive, is an upbeat song that you cannot just sit down and listen to, you need to up on your feet jumping with her. The electronic sounds and music they use sound similar to the early 2000s punk rock music.

It starts off with Dylan Brady sitting in the basement stairs, staring off in the distance with his guitar. Then we hear the sound of an old film winding itself on and Laura Les slowly comes up in a hologram. She is dancing to the music while she is singing.

This Hyper-pop song is something fans are sure to love. Towards the end Brady plays his guitar and the tone of the song gets softer. That was a very unique way to end the song, it didn’t felt rush and it blended in perfectly.

To listen to the music video stream below.

