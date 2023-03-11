Tim McGraw Shares Heartfelt New Single “Standing Room Only”

Home News Gracie Chunes March 11th, 2023 - 12:19 PM

Country singer Tim McGraw has released the title track of his upcoming album, Standing Room Only. The new album is set to be released later this year and will stand as McGraw’s 17 studio album. Check out the song and lyric video below.

“Standing Room Only” was written by Craig Wiseman, Tommy Cecil and Patrick Murphy and was produced by Byron Gallimore and McGraw. The singer uses his powerful vocals to deliver a song about living life to the fullest. McGraw comments on the new song: “‘Standing Room Only’ caught my ear the first time I heard it because of its message. For me, this song is so positive and life affirming. It isn’t about the funeral or the procession, it’s about how we live in the here and now. How do we push ourselves and in which direction do we push ourselves? For me, it’s a reminder to live a life filled with gratitude and not take things for granted. Also, it’s a reminder to give back and be there for others.”

McGraw teased the announcement of “Standing Room Only” by releasing a playlist of his songs called “McGraw Three-ten Twenty Three.” This playlist hinted at the release date and the featured song titles spelled out “Standing Room Only” with the first letter of each song.

McGraw has some upcoming shows spanning from April to September, tickets and more information can be found here.

Upcoming Tim McGraw performances:

4/2 – Houston, TX – NCAA Final Four Fan Fest

4/29 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena

5/20 — Detroit, MI – Pine Knobb Music Theatre

6/9 – Clinton, IA – Tailgate N’ Tallboys

7/6 – Fort Loramie, OH – Country Concert 2023

7/15 – Craven, Saskatchewan – Country Thunder Saskatchewan

7/22 – Eau Claire, WI – Country Jam USA 2023

7/27 – Cheyenne, WY – Cheyenne Frontier Days

8/12 – North Lawrence, OH – Neon Nights

8/13 – Oro-medonte, ON – Boots & Hearts

8/19 – Calgary, AB – Country Thunder Alberta

9/17 – Long Beach, CA – Coastal Country Jam