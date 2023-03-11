Lady Lamb Announces 10th Anniversary Box Set For ‘Ripley Pine’

Home News Hannah Boyle March 11th, 2023 - 9:58 AM

Lady Lamb has announced the scheduled release of her 10th-anniversary box set for ‘Ripley Pine’ album. The new deluxe box set is scheduled for release on August 18th of this year. Lady Lamb has also scheduled tour dates for this fall. The dates are listed below.

According to sources at Consequence, the new 10th-anniversary deluxe box set will have remasters of songs from the album, 23 new studio recordings, and 9 songs that have only been played live. The new deluxe box set will also feature 7 completely new songs and six new arrangements of tracks. The deluxe box set will also include new cover art.