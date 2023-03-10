Black Star Announce 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Trisha Valdez March 10th, 2023 - 3:21 PM

Spring 2023 is going to be an exciting one for Black Star fans. The Band has announced a few East Coast shows happening this spring. For tour date’s view below.

Show start May 23, the first 3 shows will be in New York City. However, the last show will be at The Howard Theatre in Washington DC on May 26.

According to Brooklyn Vegan, “Black star released their first album in 24 years, No Fear of Time, last year, and Talib just released a new album with Madlib, Liberation 2. It features Cassper, Nyovest, Seun Kuti, Q-Tip, Wildchild, Roc Marciano, Westside Gunn, and a posthumous verse from Mac Miller.”

To purchase tour tickets, for New York tour click here, for Washington DC click here.

