Kid Koala Shares Bluesy New Song “1000 Towns (Ft. Coelacanth)”

Home News Dita Dimone March 8th, 2023 - 2:04 PM

Kid Koala, a world-renowned DJ, and composer has just released a new single and video from his project, “1000 Towns.” The song is a deliberate, bluesy love song that blends hip-hop and garage rock, all created by Kid Koala’s tugging at the heartstrings of his turntables. Featuring the sweet yet dissonant vocals of guest singer Coelacanth, “1000 Towns” is built around an ambling piano melody, laden with needle scratches and accidents of percussion.

Click here to listen to “1000 Towns (Ft. Coelacanth)

In the song, Kid Koala echoes the line, “1000 towns / 1000 times / Standing on the stage / Spinning plates around.” This serves as a metaphor for the many towns and cities the artist also known as Eric San has performed in and the times he’s done so. It’s also a nod to his prolific turntablism, in which he “spins plates around” to create his distinct sound.

It arrives with an animated lyric video directed by Montreal production company See Creature. Set against the backdrop of the creatures’ apartment buildings, Kid Koala says the song celebrates the upheaval of routines with the introduction of a new love in life, as each song underscores a scene in the animated board game Creatures of the Late Afternoon.

“Creatures Of The Late Afternoon” is what San calls “a journey through some of my favorite musical universes through the turntables.”

What started as a testing ground for creating turntable tracks in different styles took shape as the score to an action film-inspired love story. The result is a twenty-track two-disc set of instrumental jaunts, featuring guest vocalists, and robotic interludes, furthering Kid Koala’s experimentation in electric, beat-driven, groove-laden, heavy, alluring music.