Six Unreleased Elliott Smith Albums Have Surfaced Online

March 5th, 2023

Elliot Smith fans might be in for some new content. Six full-length albums from Smith have just released. The records have surfaced online, and each are dating back to his teenage years, as far back as 1985.

According to Consequence Sound, the albums that were previously unreleased contain much musical content. The disclosed archive of Smith shows that when the music was made, the musician was 16 years old. Previously known as a Portland, Oregon teenager by the name of Steven Paul Smith, the music shows just that.

The copies of the unreleased albums came about in several ways. Cameron Mcrary emailed a record store in Portland and posted on Discogs as well. Tony Lash, drummer on several of the albums sold a couple of “surviving copies” to an Elliot Smith completist. The rest of the records were released in the past two years.