Crocodiles Share New Single And Music Video For “Love Beyond The Grave”

March 4th, 2023

Pop duo Crocodiles, made up of Brandon Welchez and Charles Rowell, have released the second single, “Love Beyond The Grave,” from their upcoming LP, Upside Down In Heaven, set to be released Friday, April 7 via Lolipop Records. Along with the new song, the duo released a music video for their latest single. Check it out below.

The music video, directed and edited by Kate Clover, features the duo performing the song amidst some skaters and punk kids hanging out around France where the music video was filmed at Quiksilver Studios in St. Jean de Luz. When asked about the track, Rowell shared: “Amidst all the chaos of life there is one certain truth – that we will all die. Being a fan of heavy metal and books by such writers as Anne Sexton and Allen Ginsberg, I find it quite comforting to write about death. I probably have more t-shirts with skulls on them then I do any other article of clothing. I’ve lost many friends and most of my immediate family and the train never stops moving from station to station. The lyrics follow a person who’s scared by the living and revisits past haunts in an attempt to distort normality and find true love with the spirits that inhabit this world; from hometowns to historic street corners.”

In support of their upcoming album, Crocodiles will be embarking a North American tour this spring. Find tickets and more information here.

Crocodiles tour dates are as follows:

4/19 – Tijuana, Mexico – Mous Tache

4/20 – San Diego, CA – Whistle Stop

4/21 – Las Vegas, NV – Artifice

4/22 – Los Angeles, CA – Moroccan Lounge

4/23 – San Francisco, CA – Cafe Du Nord

4/25 – Phoenix, AZ – The Dirty Drummer *Free Show*

4/27 – Denver, CO – Skylark Lounge

4/29 – St Louis, MO – Pop’s

4/30 – St. Paul, MN – Turf Club

5/1 – Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen

5/2 – Detroit, MI – Lager House

5/3 – Pittsburgh, PA – Spirit

5/4 – NY, NY – Mercury Lounge

5/5 – Philadelphia, PA – Kung Fu Necktie

5/6 – Washington DC – Pie Shop *Evening Show*

5/6 – Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery *Matinee Show*

5/7 – Cincinnati, OH – MOTR Pub

5/8 – Memphis, TN – Hi Tone

5/9 – Dallas, TX – Club Dada

5/11 – Austin, TX – Ballroom at Spider House

5/13 – Tucson, AZ – Hotel Congress

Upside Down In Heaven track listing is as follows:

Love Beyond The Grave

Dead Beat

I’ve Become What I Fear Most

Degeneration

Upside Down In Heaven

Magic Trash

Lovers Of Nothing

Forever Walk Alone

Surfing With Death

Rock ‘N’ Roll Graveyard

Stream “Love Beyond The Grave” here.