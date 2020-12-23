Crocodiles Release New Video for Fuzzy Holiday Song “Christmas In Hell”

Home News Krista Marple December 23rd, 2020 - 4:41 PM

Noise indie-pop band Crocodiles have released a new music video to accompany their holiday song “Christmas In Hell” just in time for the holiday. The new holiday track was released on December 3. To no surprise, both the song and video fit the fuzzy, retro aesthetic that the band is widely known for achieving. The “Christmas In Hell” music video was directed by Kate Clover.

“The world needed a Christmas song reflective of the total shiftiness of 2020 so last week we decided to write one. We recorded it immediately via email and shot the video in our respective apartments under Katie’s direction. Hopefully it makes your holiday season slightly less shitty,” said Brandon Welchez of Crocodiles. “Christmas In Hell” is available on Bandcamp as well as other streaming apps.

The video appropriately begins by showing Santa sitting down to watch the Crocodiles perform the song through the television. The entire video is shown with a vintage effect to make the aesthetic more realistic to their music style.

One of Crocodiles’ most recent albums, Dreamless, was an album where the band really they felt like they wanted to progress musically. Welchez and Charles Rowell, member of Crocodiles, wanted to change their sound for the 2016 release by minimizing the sound of guitars and adding soundbites. Since that album, they have only had one other full-length release, Love Is Here, which was released in 2019.