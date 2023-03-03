The Album Leaf Shares New Single “Afterglow” Featuring Kimbra

Home News Trisha Valdez March 3rd, 2023 - 5:04 PM

Photo Credit: Adam Blyweiss

The Album Leaf have just shared a brand-new amazing single called, Afterglow featuring New Zealand singer Kimbra. This week as well The Album Leaf has just announced a tour in honor of his upcoming record, Future Falling, released May 13th.

According to a press release Kimbra commented saying, ” I remember first hearing this instrumental and really connecting with the somber yet hopeful mood. It really reminded me of the end of a relationship and the different ways we attempt to make sense of the outcome.”

Afterglow has a very pop sound to it, the drums in the beginning sooth the listener yet it prepares them for an elevating ride. The consistency of the beat throughout the song is a creative touch, usually the beat will change for the chorus or certain bridges. However, The Album Leaf found a way to keep the beat consistent through all the different tones of the song.

This must have been an extremely difficult thing to do however it was very impressive. Kimbra’s voice sounds very angelic and soothing to the ear. The Album Leaf fans are sure to fall in love with this song.

THE ALBUM LEAF HEADLINE TOUR:

5/13 San Diego, US-CA | Casbah

5/16 Seattle, US-WA | Madame Lou’s

5/17 Portland, US-OR | Mission Theatre

5/19 San Jose, US-CA | The Ritz

5/20 San Francisco, US-CA | The Independent

6/1 Chicago, US-IL | Lincoln Hall

6/2 Boston, US-MA | Arts at the Armory

6/3 New York, US-NY | Brooklyn Made

6/9 Los Angeles, US-CA | Lodge Room

FUTURE FALLING Track list

1. Prologue

2. Dust Collects

3. Afterglow Feat. Kimbra

4. Breathe

5. Future Falling

6. Cycles

7. Give in

8. Stride

9. Near Feat. Bat For Lashes

10. Epilogue