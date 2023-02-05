The Album Leaf Announce First New Album In Seven Years “Falling” For May 2023 Release, Share New Single “Near” Featuring Bat For Lashes

Home News Hannah Boyle February 5th, 2023 - 1:32 AM

Photo Credit: Adam Blyweiss

The Album Leaf has recently announced the release of their first new album in seven years. Set to be released in May of this year, “Falling” will be ending thier near decade long haitus. The band has released a single off of the album as a teaser for what is to come called “Near”. The video for the new song can be found down below.

The single, “Near” has a calming an almost enchanting affect, as though it is better suited for a fantasy movie. The vocals are sweet and drawn out, with a slight echo. The movie could easily fit an early 2000s distopyian fantasy movie, and at the end of the day isn’t that always the goal. This song fits into anyone’s meditation playlist and could easily find it’s place in a middle school english teacher’s classroom. It is good for a pensive moment of reflection in contemplating the meaning of Lord Of The Flies. Assuming that is what the artist was aiming for, they have hit the nail on the hammer. With that being said, it is a very easily digestible song. The song has a very peaceful nature and an easy flow. It is almost relaxing, but with a slightly eerie tint.

Listen to the new song here an judge for yourself.

