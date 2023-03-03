Bonnaroo Shares Statement in Response to Tennessees’ New Drag Ban

Home News Trisha Valdez March 3rd, 2023 - 8:28 PM

The American annual four-day music festival, Bonnaroo have just shared a statement regarding to what had happened Thursday, February 2nd.

According to Stereogum, “Tennessee governor Bill Lee signed a pair of hotly contested bills into law Thursday: one banning drag shows and other ‘adult cabaret’ performances on public property and in spaces where they could be viewed by minors, the other banning gender affirming medical treatment for transgender youth.”

The Bonnaroo music and arts festival takes place in Manchester, Tennessee. Bonnaroo went to twitter and shared a statement saying they are not going to enforce the newly formatted bill at the festival.

Inviting everyone to come, they are not going to comply with the law nor enforce artists or attendees to comply as well.

Bonnaroo’s twitter response said, “Bonnaroo has and always will be a place for inclusivity, a safe haven for people of all walks of life and a champion of self-expression. Rest assured The Farm will remain a sanctuary for those freedoms and Bonnaroovians will see no changes in programming or celebration of self-expression at the festival.”

Bonnaroo’s music festival will be happening June 15-18, headliners are Kendrick Lamar, ODESZA and Foo Fighters. For the full line up view below.

