Amanda Palmer Shares New Piano Ballad in Nature “Neither Here Nor There” Featuring Luke Gajdus

Cait Stoddard March 2nd, 2023 - 2:28 PM

Artist Amanda Palmer has shared her latest single “Neither Here Nor There” Featuring Luke Gajdus. To spread the happy news, the singer went on Instagram to tell her fans about her latest single. On the post Palmer shares a photo of herself at the age of 13 and the musician writes a letter to her younger self before promoting “Neither Here Nor There” Featuring Luke Gajdus.

“I am releasing a beautiful piece of music/performance on the patreon later today. It’s free to the world on youtube but the funding from my patreon makes it possible. Please join the patreon to support my ability to put art out without brand sponsorship and ads and all that garbage. I love you, all you people out there. ”

On an other Instagram post Palmer describes in detail about what the song is about.

“Neither Here Not There”, a four-handed piece with @lukegajdus – filmed live in New Zealand, featuring Bruno the dog and a bunch of kids running around and my heart disappearing into the earth. We just released the entire 11 minute and 11 second clip to youtube and there’s a long post on the patreon with more about its creation.”

The artist adds: “A portion of the funds from the patreon post are going to Maōri-led flood relief efforts in Aotearoa. Link to the whole clip is in stories – or patrons, check your inboxes.”