Susanne Sundfør Announces New Album “Blómi” For April 2023 Release, Shares Two New Songs “”Alyosha” and “Leikara ljóð”

Norwegian singer-songwriter Susanne Sundfør has announced her sixth studio album, blómi, set to be released on Friday, April 27 via Bella Union. In the wake of this announcement, Sundfør has released two singles from the album, “leikara Ijóð” and “alyosha.” Check out the new songs below.

“leikara Ijóð” is a upbeat, six minute song about finality.

“alyosha” is a 5 minute ballad about wanting someone back. Five years ago, redefined her career as more of a folk artist, and this song perfectly captures that.

This new album takes very unique aspects of Sundfør’s life story to weave together a colorful new release unlike anything she has released before. Sundfør wrote this album as a love letter to her young daughter, a missive to a precious new life entering an unstable world. Pairing her lyrics with hints of Norse language and mythology, Sundfør harks to indigenous Nordic cultures who built matrilineal societies and worshipped divine feminine deities. These roots, this passing from mother to child, is at the core of the music on blómi.

“I want this album to be an antidote to the darkness that dominates our culture today. I want to show that there’s another way to see reality, if one dares to take the leap of hoping for a more beautiful world,” shares Sundfør.

