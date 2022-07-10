Four Guns N’ Roses Songs Licensed For Use In ‘Thor: Love & Thunder’ Thanks To Taika Waititi

Due to its emphasis on metal music, Marvel’s latest release, Thor: Love and Thunder is being hailed as the most metal Marvel movie to date. The soundtrack is carried by four songs by Guns N’ Roses including “Welcome to the Jungle” and “Sweet Child O’ Mine.” Considering many movies in the Marvel franchise is carried by strong soundtracks including AC/DC and Black Sabbath in Iron Man and Led Zeppelin in Thor Ragnarok it seems quite the distinction to have the most metal Marvel movie.

According to Revolver, Director Taika Waititi revealed in an interview with Loudersound that he grew up a metalhead and the genre’s influence — from art style to attitude — inform the entirety of the film. When asked by Loudersound what he listened to as a kid Waititi responded, “I listened to everything. But at an early age I was like very much into, like, AC/DC and then Guns N’ Roses. And then, you remember that mash-up with Public Enemy and Anthrax? [1991’s “Bring the Noise”]”

Waititi who previously directed Thor Ragnarok was able to include Led Zeppelin’s “Immigrant Song” as a part of the movie’s soundtrack. Waititi explained that while he had planned to use “November Rain” in one battle scene early on, a crew member pointed out that they’d need more music. ” And I come from an independent film background, and if you get, you know, 10 seconds of a famous song you’re lucky,” Waititi said. ” And then it was like, ‘We should have more Guns N’ Roses songs!”

Listen to the new Thor: Love and Thunder playlist below.

https://hollywoodrecs.co/thorplaylist