C.I.A. Cancels Tour Due To Unforeseen Health Issues

According to brooklynvegan.com rock band the C.I.A. released their second album Surgery Channel last month and the band were scheduled to go on a short tour to support the album next month but the shows have now been cancelled due to “unforeseen health issues” the band are experiencing.

In the article the C.I.A. released the following state to tell their fans about the cancellations of live performances.

“We regret to announce that due to unforeseen health issues, the C.I.A. tour has been canceled. Everyone is okay, but touring is out of the question at the moment. Thank you for your understanding.”

Surgery Channel is the C.I.A.‘s latest album where it fills the air with abrasive musical textures that consist of hard hitting and deeper synth playing while the rest of the band continues to establish a solid rock and punk vibe.

Also the guitar playing is dynamic because each note brings twangy vibe and a wild lead guitar solo. The bass guitar playing spices things up by creating top notch riffs riffs and thunderous rumbles that can jolt people’s veins.

Although the C.I.A. have cancelled their live appearances, fans will still be able to hear the music on Surgery Channel.

THE C.I.A. CANCELLED 2023 TOUR Dates

3/23: Portland, OR – Star Theater

3/24: Seattle, WA – Barboza

3/26: Ridgewood, NY – TV Eye

3/28: Chicago, IL – Empty Bottle