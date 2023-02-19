Cuco Releases New Single “Best Disaster”

Home News Ally Najera February 19th, 2023 - 5:47 PM

Cuco released a new single, “Best Disaster,” as well as a music video that features unique illustrations. The track is the first of new music to come out after the artist’s latest album, Fantasy Gateway last year.

The artist’s psychedelic track matches the contents of the music video – an animated Cuco floating through outer space. The lyricism and beats combined express much of Cuco’s emotion. His musical ambience in this new song follows suit from his most recent album. The album, which was inspired by his psychedelic experiences, brings a similar feeling with “Best Disaster.”

The song opens with a soft, mellow beat that carries throughout the entire track. The lyrics also resonate as a love song. “We could put the world on pause. This could be our best disaster,” sings Cuco followed by a bridge in the song. The guitar solo featured in the bridge feels celestial and goes on for at least thirty seconds. Leading into the final verse of the song which ends the song on a soulful note