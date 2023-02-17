The Used Release Fun New Single “People Are Vomit”

Home News Trisha Valdez February 17th, 2023 - 4:59 PM

The Used just announced their newest album to be released on May 19. Toxic Positivity is the name of the album and in honor of the album they released a new single from it called, People Are Vomit.

According to a press release Bert McCracken said, “We think this song is fun and cute, we hope you love it too.”

Toxic Positivity will be released May 19 however fans have a chance to pre-save the album now clicking here. Toxic Positivity includes People Are Vomit and the previously released, no-holds-barred Fuck You.

People Are Vomit, is a song that fits and may resonate with young people in this generation. It is a catchy song, but it is also very powerful as well.

“I don’t wanna live in this American waste land, United we fall and divided where we stand.” This opening lyric is very true in today’s society. We have people fighting each other and the only thing that people seem to agree with each other will is that we are all separated.

This song seems to be talking about how most everyone’s future is decided for them from the start, which isn’t fair at all the fighting and arguing we do is just like vomit, it is disgusting.

The Used created a very impactful and catchy song to listen to anywhere, to listen to the song stream below.

