The Used And Rise Against Announce Summer 2022 Co-Headlining Tour Dates

February 28th, 2022 - 1:33 PM

Rock band The Used recently announced a tour with Rise Against this summer. The tour will begin July 16 in Santa Barbara, California, and conclude August 18 in Detroit, Michigan.

Tickets will go on sale beginning March 4 at 10 a.m., with the tour making stops in Vancouver, Denver, Dallas, New York, Boston, Cleveland, and more. The Used released their ninth studio album – Heartwork (Deluxe) in 2021, featuring 11 new tracks that were written during the album’s original 2020 release. The 27-track album was created with collaborators John Feldmann, Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker, Fever 333’s Jason Aalon Butler and Beartooth’s Caleb Shomo.

Frontman of The Used, Bert McCracken, said of the band’s upcoming tour, “We are beyond excited to announce that we will be touring with our longtime friends and partners in crime, Rise Against! Get your tickets now before it’s too late!”

The Used 2022 Tour

Sat, Jul 16 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl
Sun, Jul 17 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park
Tue, Jul 19 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
Wed, Jul 20 – Reno, NV – Grand Theatre
Sat, Jul 23 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum
Sun, Jul 24 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amp.
Tue, Jul 26 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex Outdoor
Wed, Jul 27 – Denver, CO – Levitt Pavilion
Fri, Jul 29 – Albuquerque, NM – Villa Hispana @ EXPO
Sat, Jul 30 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion
Mon, Aug 1 – Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory
Tue, Aug 2 – San Antonio, TX – Tech Port Centre
Thu, Aug 4 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
Sat, Aug 6 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amp.
Tue, Aug 9 – New York, NY – Rooftop @ Pier 17
Fri, Aug 12 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner
Sun, Aug 14 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage
Wed, Aug 17 – Cleveland, OH – Jacob’s Pavilion
Thu, Aug 18 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amp.
Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

