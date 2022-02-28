The Used And Rise Against Announce Summer 2022 Co-Headlining Tour Dates

Rock band The Used recently announced a tour with Rise Against this summer. The tour will begin July 16 in Santa Barbara, California, and conclude August 18 in Detroit, Michigan.
Tickets will go on sale beginning March 4 at 10 a.m., with the tour making stops in Vancouver, Denver, Dallas, New York, Boston, Cleveland, and more. The Used released their ninth studio album – Heartwork (Deluxe) in 2021, featuring 11 new tracks that were written during the album’s original 2020 release. The 27-track album was created with collaborators John Feldmann, Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker, Fever 333’s Jason Aalon Butler and Beartooth’s Caleb Shomo.
Frontman of The Used, Bert McCracken, said of the band’s upcoming tour, “We are beyond excited to announce that we will be touring with our longtime friends and partners in crime, Rise Against! Get your tickets now before it’s too late!”
The Used 2022 Tour