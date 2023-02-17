Punk Band Chisel Reunite For First Show In 26 Years

Home News Trisha Valdez February 17th, 2023 - 5:58 PM

Photo Credit: Sania Parekh

Punk band Chisel have reunited once again for the first time in 26 years. Chisel’s appearance was for a Numero Group 20th anniversary celebration in Los Angeles.

Ted Leo’s band Chisel reunited to perform since their last show in 1997. According to Brooklyn Vegan Leo said on Instagram, “‘Broken Kick drumhead, broken string, broken voice, and yet, not bad. Very…Chisel.'”

The Trio performed at the Numero Groups’ 20th anniversary, the trio performed songs left on the shelf for far too long and blew the minds of everyone in attendance. Parts of their 85-minute set can be streamed below.

This appearance was just a warmup for the band, they will be performing in San Francisco at Noise Pop Fest and will also be doing a short East Coast tour in May.

The Numero Group is a record label that creates album reconstructions from a variety of musical genres. This year marks their 20th anniversary, their line up theme was labeled as 200 series of ’80s/’90s punk hardcore and artistic rock.

According to Brooklyn Vegan their lineup included groups such as, “Unwound, Codeine, The Hated, Karate, Ida Ted Leo’s old band Chisel, Everyone Asked About You, Ui, Rex and Tsunami.”

