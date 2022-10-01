Numero Group 20th Anniversary Festival 2023 Lineup Featuring Codeine, The Hated, Ida, Chisel and More Reuniting

Photo Credit: Sania Parekh

Archive recording label Numero Group is putting together a festival of 1990s underground punk and indie rock acts and the public is here for it.

Beginning February 18, 2023, Numero Group will be celebrating their 20th anniversary with a festival headlined by some of the most memorable underground/independent rock acts of the 1990s. Familiar names include: Ida, Chisel, Karate, The Hated, Codeine, among others.

The record label founders (Ken Shipley and Rob Sevier) released a statement to StereoGum, reading: “Twenty years is a long time to do anything, let alone a record company. Especially in the 21st century. Somehow Numero managed to survive downloading, the collapse of several distributors, streaming, vinyl, and the ever evolving and particular tastes of the average reissue connoisseur, and has arrived in its second decade doing our most adventurous work.

We were ten when we began looking at ’90s indie as a potential source of artists ripe for rediscovery. We spent Numero’s teenage years making lavish box sets for Codeine, Unwound, and Karate, just like we wished we did in our actual teenage years in the 1990s. Numero Twenty is a reissue of a feeling, of an era. Those before times when we weren’t connected electronically and found out about cool shit through Letraset flyers and word of mouth. Of mix tapes, and letters, and beat up atlases in the glove box.”

The anticipated festival will run from February 18th until the 19th at the Palace Theater in Los Angeles, California. Tickets are on sale at dice.fm.

