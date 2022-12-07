Rodrigo y Gabriela Release Final Deeply Metaphysical Videos In Nine Mini-Video Cycle

Home News Roy Lott December 7th, 2022 - 9:00 PM

Grammy Award-winning guitar virtuosos Rodrigo y Gabriela have shared “Stage 1: Aware of Being Aware,” the final installment in a new cycle of nine deeply metaphysical mini-videos that are now available on YouTube. The complete compilation is directed by acclaimed Mexican filmmaker/broadcaster Olallo Rubio.

“’The Stages’ represent the idea of our ever-lasting presence as awareness,” say Rodrigo y Gabriela, “as the only reality there is prior to the existence of our physical body, and any other object that forms what we know as our personalities; meaning, our thoughts, feelings, perceptions, memories, etc. They continue to explain “This nine-minute visual, brilliantly directed by Olallo Rubio, is the introduction for our new album, which will expand on the non-dual concept and the recognition of the ‘I’ prior to everything else.” Check out the visual below.

Rubio added that the duo provided him with information about the concept of non-dualism. “They gave me a lot of information related to the subject – essays, videos, etc. – and mentioned the four elements – Air, Water, Fire, Earth – as well as several abstract concepts. They also suggested it should be something timeless and not as focused on their guitar playing.” hHe then explained that “Considering the narrative cinematic perspective, we went from the internal and external toxic chaos of modern life to consciousness expansion and beyond. It became an audio-visual-musical interpretation of the journey to reach full awareness.”

Rodrigo y Gabriela does plan on touring the 9-piece compilation next year, including a show at London’s Roundhouse as part of its In the Round Festival on April 24. A list of full tour dates will be announced at a later date.