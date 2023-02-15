Live Nation Antitrust Lawsuit Thrown Out After Buyers Agree To Term Of Use

Home News Roy Lott February 15th, 2023 - 8:04 PM

An antitrust lawsuit against Live Nation and Ticketmaster has been thrown out. A federal appeals court ruled that the buyers are i at fault for effectively agreeing to the companies’ terms when buying the overpriced tickets. “At three independent stages — when creating an account, signing into an account, and completing a purchase — Ticketmaster and Live Nation webpage users are presented with a confirmation button above which text informs the user that, by clicking on this button, ‘you agree to our Terms of Use,’” Judge Danny J. Boggs wrote for a panel of three judges. “A reasonable user would have seen the notice and been able to locate the terms via hyperlink.”