Live Nation Antitrust Lawsuit Thrown Out After Buyers Agree To Term Of Use

An antitrust lawsuit against Live Nation and Ticketmaster has been thrown out. A federal appeals court ruled that the buyers are i at fault for effectively agreeing to the companies’ terms when buying the overpriced tickets. “At three independent stages — when creating an account, signing into an account, and completing a purchase — Ticketmaster and Live Nation webpage users are presented with a confirmation button above which text informs the user that, by clicking on this button, ‘you agree to our Terms of Use,’” Judge Danny J. Boggs wrote for a panel of three judges. “A reasonable user would have seen the notice and been able to locate the terms via hyperlink.”
The lawsuit comes after the mayhem of fans trying to purchase tickets to Taylor Swift’s upcoming Eras Tour, which went on sale in November. Several fans sued the company for “fraud, price-fixing, and antitrust violations,” alleging that “intentional deception” and allowed scalpers to buy the majority of the tickets. The lawsuit also stated that “millions of fans waited up to eight hours and were unable to purchase tickets as a result of insufficient ticket releases and other issues similar to the prior presale.” It was later that Ticketmaster had 170,000 tickets to sell from multiple shows.