Orbital Unveils Mesmerizing Music Video For “Are You Alive?” Featuring Penelope Isles

Orbital has recently unveiled a music video for their latest song “Are You Alive?” featuring Penelope Isles. The song comes from the music duo’s soon-to-be-released album “Optical Illusion”. The album is set to be released on February 17th.

The pixilated nature of the song perfectly matches the theme set by the music duo’s electronic style. The video is fairly straightforward, simply revealing the singer’s face through a series of pixels. The video is reminiscent of staring into a foggy bathroom mirror after a shower and follows many’s greatest fear of finding a face staring back at you. That isn’t to say that the song is not pleasant, despite the odd blue-filtered music video. The song is relatively light and upbeat. While not a song to dance to, the song will make great background noise on a dramatic car trip. It is the perfect level of easygoing and dramatic introspective that a director will faun over.

In one word the song is: forgettable. It is basic and nothing stands out. It is background noise. That isn’t to call it unoriginal as much as simply boring. The forgettable nature is what makes the song so easy to listen to. It does not require you to think or feel while listening.