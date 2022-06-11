Lamb Of God Share Groovy New Song And Video “Nevermore”

Home News Abigail Lee June 11th, 2022 - 4:04 PM

Photographer Credit: Owen Ela

Leading up to their album Omens’ release on October 7, 2022, metal band Lamb of God have released a single and an accompanying music video. According to Blabbermouth, the new track “Nevermore” is “Densely muscular, soaked in unnerving spite, with a pessimistic eye toward inner struggles and global affairs.”

Watch the music video here:

Starting in Brooklyn, N.Y. on Sept. 9, 2022, Lamb of God will tour with Killswitch, performing in the time leading up to their new album’s release date and after the fact. They will wrap up performances in Irving, Texas on Oct. 20, 2022.

According to those working on the project, Omens is an ambitious, aggressive addition to the band’s discography, featuring some of their best work. Lamb of God guitarist Mark Morton say, “The inner workings of the band have never been better… You can hear it in Omens. You can see it in our performances, and if you’re around us for five minutes, you can feel it.”

The music video for “Nevermore” starts off with an undeniable electricity and seems to deliver an ominous message. Vocalist Randy Blythe describes a desolate setting from the get-go, using symbols of bad fortune to get his point across: “Driving down/blistered severe/The rapacious maw/of our despair/Black dog follows,/strip club echoes/The raven’s shadow/across the ghetto/Up the hill in an/unmarked grave/The mother of/American darkness lays.”

The band is shown performing in a red-lit trailer attached to a semi-truck. The truck drives into a mostly vacant lot in front of a tall building protected by armed guards. The video includes an eerie scene of what lays in the bed of the truck, something vile and containing a swarm of some kind of creature.

Blythe says in the bridge: “Chained beneath a parking lot/Savaged on the auction block/In antebellum geography/Rage, horror, history.”

Earlier this year in April, Blythe joined Iggy Pop on a single “Secrets.” Lamb of God also spent the spring touring with Megadeath.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela