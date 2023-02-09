Enter Shakiri Share New Single “It Hurts”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 9th, 2023 - 5:58 PM

Today band Enter Shikari have shared their new song “It Hurts.” It is the second tune from their upcoming album A Kiss For The Whole World which will be released on April 21 by SO Recordings / Ambush Reality.

“It Hurts” follows January’s lead single “(pls) set me on fire”. The ditty brings a call to switch up our worldview and reassess the ways in which we judge ourselves. In the press release Lead vocalist and producer Rou Reynolds further explains the meaning behind “It Hurts.”

“‘It Hurts’ came to me in a dream. Literally. Melody, chords, and fully-formulated chorus were all part of a dream that, thankfully, remained with me when I woke up. I was hiding under the duvet at 3AM, singing it into my phone, much to the bewilderment of my girlfriend.”

Reynolds adds: “Lyrically, ‘It Hurts’ is about perseverance, and the importance of reframing failure as a fruitful and, in fact, pivotal route to progress. Society teaches us we should avoid and criticize failure, when defeat and honest mistakes can actually present us with insights that light our way forward. In reality, we should be taught that simply to try makes us more than enough.”

Pre-order A Kiss For The Whole World is available and limited formats of the new album come packaged with the Live From Alexandra Palace 3 album & DVD and a recorded live in December 2021 at the band’s sold out 10,000 capacity London show.

Also Enter Shikari have also previously announced a run of very special album release shows across UK, Europe and the US. Starting in May of this year, the band will be playing 3 very special US performances at Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York.