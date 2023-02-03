Norma Jean Gets Personal With New Music Video For “1994”

Home News Trisha Valdez February 3rd, 2023 - 4:36 PM

Photographer Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

The band Norma Jean has just shared a music video for their new song 1994. The video shows a bunch of tapes of the band and their upbringing. The band is also said to be going on tour with Fire From The Gods and Greyhaven, to check out tour dates view below.

According to a press release lead vocalist Cory Brandan said, “If you film your band for 20 plus years and never do anything with it, you end up with a box full of VHS and hi-8 tapes like what happened to me. Instead of making that expensive documentary you were always hoping to make, just make a three-minute music video instead.”

The music video for 1994 starts out with a static screen then shows clips of the band members when they were children, then when they are a little older and finally to when they are performing.

This music video is their own little documentary series showing where they came from to where they are now, it is something to be very proud of to make. This can give hope to some artist out there who wish to one day become big, it takes patience. Their music video shows that everyone starts at the same place.

A very fun music video to watch that will have fans feeling a little closer to their favorite band. To watch the music video stream below.

NORMA JEAN ON TOUR:

WITH FIRE FROM THE GODS + GREYHAVEN:

2/3 — Anaheim, CA — Parish — House Of Blues

2/4 — San Francisco, CA — DNA Lounge

2/5 — Roseville, CA — Goldfield Trading Post

2/7 — Seattle, WA — El Corazon

2/8 — Portland, OR — Bossanova Ballroom

2/10 — Denver, CO — Oriental Theater

2/11 — Sioux Falls, SD — Icon Event Hall

2/12 — Iowa CIiy, IA — Wildwood

2/15 — Milwaukee, WI — The Rave

2/16 — Chicago, IL — Bottom Lounge

2/17 — Covington, KY — Madison Theater

2/18 — Pontiac, MI — Crofoot Ballroom

2/21 — Brooklyn, NY — Monarch

2/22 — Cambridge, MA — Middle East

2/23 — Millersville, PA — Phantom Power

2/24 — Virginia Beach, VA — Elevation 27

2/25 — Greensboro, NC — Hangar 1819

2/26 — Atlanta, GA — The Loft

2/28 — Austin, TX — Come And Take It

3/1 — Dallas, TX — Trees

3/2 — El Paso, TX — Rock House

3/3 — Mesa, AZ — Nile

3/4 — Las Vegas, NV — 24 Oxford

3/5 — Los Angeles, CA — 1720

