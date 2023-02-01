Neutral Milk Hotel Shares “You’ve Passed” and “Where You’ll Find Me Now” From Box Set

Home News Roy Lott February 1st, 2023 - 8:55 PM

Neutral Milk Hotel has unveiled early versions of their songs “You’ve Passed” and “Where You’ll Find Me Now,” from their album On Avery Island. The songs were recorded on four-track by Mangum on his own in 1994 and one of three 7” singles that appear in the box set. Check out the songs below.

The group also revealed that a newly remastered and expanded Everything Is will appear in the box set on 10” vinyl as the extended EP that Jeff Mangum always envisioned, complete with a few extra songs from the time of recording “Here We Are (For W. Cullen Hart),” “Unborn,” and “Interlude” are newly added, with “Unborn” coming from a tape that Mangum made for Bill Doss (Olivia Tremor Control) while living in Athens as they traded cassettes like audio letters, filled with songs, field recordings, and conversation.