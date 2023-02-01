Neutral Milk Hotel Shares “You’ve Passed” and “Where You’ll Find Me Now” From Box Set

Neutral Milk Hotel has unveiled early versions of their songs “You’ve Passed” and “Where You’ll Find Me Now,” from their album On Avery Island. The songs were recorded on four-track by Mangum on his own in 1994 and one of three 7” singles that appear in the box set. Check out the songs below.
The group also revealed that a newly remastered and expanded Everything Is will appear in the box set on 10” vinyl as the extended EP that Jeff Mangum always envisioned, complete with a few extra songs from the time of recording “Here We Are (For W. Cullen Hart),” “Unborn,” and “Interlude” are newly added, with “Unborn” coming from a tape that Mangum made for Bill Doss (Olivia Tremor Control) while living in Athens as they traded cassettes like audio letters, filled with songs, field recordings, and conversation.
The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel, the first widespread, comprehensive release of their storied discography, will be released on February 24 via Merge Records. The box set will see the collection’s first digital release, an expanded double LP edition of On Avery Island, an exclusive 12” picture disc of Live At Jittery Joe’s, a previously unreleased live recording of “Little Birds” and a “Holland, 1945” / “Engine” 7-inch on black vinyl with brand new art.